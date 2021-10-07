CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Cloudy forecast for Elko? Jump on it!

Elko Updates
 6 days ago

(ELKO, NV.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cJyPBSG00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

