East. Liverpool Daily Weather Forecast

East Liverpool Updates
 6 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cJyPAZX00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Liverpool Updates

