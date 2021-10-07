Aberdeen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Light Rain High 56 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain High 56 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



