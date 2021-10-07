Aberdeen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
