Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
