Alexandria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
