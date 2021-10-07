A rainy Thursday in Berea — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BEREA, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Berea Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Berea:

Thursday, October 7 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.