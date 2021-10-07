4-Day Weather Forecast For Blythe

BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.