London midday: Stocks maintain gains; miners rally

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Thursday amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling and as worries about energy prices eased. The FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,065.42. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Progress...

invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks turn weaker ahead of third quarter earnings season

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street closed in negative territory on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.34% at 34,378.34, the S&P 500 lost 0.24% to 4,350.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.14% to 14,465.92.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 lags on miners; US inflation print due

(Alliance News) -Â London's FTSE 100 index was underperforming on Wednesday, dragged down by its sizeable mining sector as the rest of Europe raced ahead. However, the mid-cap FTSE 250 rallied, bolstered by share price gains for hedge fund manager Man Group. Wall Street was called for a higher start...
STOCKS
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan American (JAM)

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 3.1.2-A, incorporating Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 13th October 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Smithson Invest Regulatory News (SSON)

To provide Shareholders with long term growth in value through exposure to a diversified portfolio of shares issued by small and mid-sized listed or traded companies globally with a market cap of between GBP500 m to GBP15 bn. Wed, 13th Oct 2021 17:30. Smithson Investment Trust plc. Issue of Ordinary...
STOCKS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Okta Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) were moving higher today along with a number of high-growth tech stocks as interest rates fell in response to a higher-than-expected reading on the September consumer price index. Additionally, Okta held its annual Showcase event today, which generally features new product releases and other updates on the business.
STOCKS

