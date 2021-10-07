Crescent City Daily Weather Forecast
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
