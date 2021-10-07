Crescent City Daily Weather Forecast

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



