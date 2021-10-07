4-Day Weather Forecast For Deridder
DERIDDER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
