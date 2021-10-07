Mother and Son Recreate Photo at Disney World 50 Years Later

Recreating old photos are very in right now and I personally love to see how creative people get when they do this. A mother and son decided to recreate a photo from 1971 that was taken on the opening day of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. Susan Gaul Kroll and her son Bill were one of the first people to attend Magic Kingdom on its opening day on October 1, 1971. The two decided to go back to Magic Kingdom to celebrate Disney’s 50th anniversary and to recreate the special moment.