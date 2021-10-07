Sheridan Daily Weather Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.