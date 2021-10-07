London open: Stocks rally amid US debt ceiling hopes

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC - aims for long-term capital growth by investing in Chinese companies - Notes that last six months has been a volatile period for Chinese growth equities which saw a marked sell-off in US-listed Chinese stocks, but remains "happy" to own Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd at modest overweight positions. Says net asset value per share as at July 31 was 418.51 pence, down 15% from 492.66p at January 31. Over the six months to the end of July, net asset value falls by 14% on a total return basis and the share price fell by 21%, reducing the share price premium to NAV. Over the same period, the benchmark falls by 15%. Baillie Gifford China declares 2.55p interim dividend, unchanged from last year.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO