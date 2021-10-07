London open: Stocks rally amid US debt ceiling hopes

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Victoria PLC - Worcestershire-headquartered flooring firm - Says underlying pretax profit for year ending April 2 will top consensus expectations. "Group revenue continues to increase, driven by strong consumer demand for flooring products," Victoria says. Italian arm has all output sold until second quarter of 2022, "an unprecedented situation". While in Australia, lockdown measures are drawing to close, so Victoria expects a "strong contribution" from unit there in second half of financial year. "The UK logistics operation, which is going from strength to strength, continues to provide a compelling service proposition to Victoria's customers, flooring retailers, driving market outperformance in Victoria's UK soft-flooring business," Victoria says.
Comments / 0