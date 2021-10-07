CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

London open: Stocks rally amid US debt ceiling hopes

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Thursday as worries about gas prices eased and amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,064.05. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Risk appetite...

www.lse.co.uk

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

Coca-Cola's 3.1% dividend yield tops the non-alcoholic beverage industry's average yield of 2.6%. Enbridge has been paying dividends to investors for over 66 years. Cardinal Health's 4.03% dividend yield tops that of competitors. One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted as investors mull GDP

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors mull the latest UK GDP reading. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,130. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that the economy grew 0.4% in August following a 0.1% contraction in July. This was a little weaker than consensus expectations for a 0.5% increase and leaves GDP 0.8% below its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 lags on miners; US inflation print due

(Alliance News) -Â London's FTSE 100 index was underperforming on Wednesday, dragged down by its sizeable mining sector as the rest of Europe raced ahead. However, the mid-cap FTSE 250 rallied, bolstered by share price gains for hedge fund manager Man Group. Wall Street was called for a higher start...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan American (JAM)

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 3.1.2-A, incorporating Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Victoria and Brickability report revenue progress

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Victoria PLC - Worcestershire-headquartered flooring firm - Says underlying pretax profit for year ending April 2 will top consensus expectations. "Group revenue continues to increase, driven by strong consumer demand for flooring products," Victoria says. Italian arm has all output sold until second quarter of 2022, "an unprecedented situation". While in Australia, lockdown measures are drawing to close, so Victoria expects a "strong contribution" from unit there in second half of financial year. "The UK logistics operation, which is going from strength to strength, continues to provide a compelling service proposition to Victoria's customers, flooring retailers, driving market outperformance in Victoria's UK soft-flooring business," Victoria says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 ends higher, lifted by Big Tech

* Utilities lead gainers; financials weakest group. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 ENDS HIGHER, LIFTED BY BIG TECH (1603 EDT/2003 GMT) The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Baillie Gifford China net asset value falls; dividend steady

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC - aims for long-term capital growth by investing in Chinese companies - Notes that last six months has been a volatile period for Chinese growth equities which saw a marked sell-off in US-listed Chinese stocks, but remains "happy" to own Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd at modest overweight positions. Says net asset value per share as at July 31 was 418.51 pence, down 15% from 492.66p at January 31. Over the six months to the end of July, net asset value falls by 14% on a total return basis and the share price fell by 21%, reducing the share price premium to NAV. Over the same period, the benchmark falls by 15%. Baillie Gifford China declares 2.55p interim dividend, unchanged from last year.
MARKETS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

It’s tough to find stocks trading at reasonable prices, especially in a market where high valuations are becoming the norm. However, the great thing about investing with a long-term horizon is you need not have a truckload of money to build a solid portfolio. A small amount of money invested in the right cheap stocks can consistently reap great rewards for investors.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS

