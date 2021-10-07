Daily Weather Forecast For Watertown
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
