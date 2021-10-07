CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Pandora Papers

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The rich put cream on their berries; the rich drive shiny black cars.” – (from the Broadway musical “Carnival!”) The Pandora Papers, “an exposé of the financial secrets and offshore dealings of dozens of heads of state, public officials and politicians,” writes CNN, could not have come at a better time for congressional “progressives” who are seeking to win over enough Democrats to pass the massive Biden-Pelosi $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which is loaded with enough pork to infect the nation with financial trichinosis.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Thomas
Person
Cherie Blair
Person
Tony Blair
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Washington Post

We should not have to guess why Americans are quitting en masse

Something is happening in the workforce. In April, some 4 million Americans quit their jobs. August topped this figure, with 4.3 million quitting their jobs. Labor churn is not necessarily a bad thing, but it is one of many anomalies caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It matters greatly why people quit in such large numbers. Perhaps as jobs came back online, workers returned to more desirable positions. Maybe, with so many openings, competition for wages increased and employers outbid one another for workers.
ECONOMY
Decider

Elizabeth Warren Shades Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on ‘The View’: “Billionaires Who Don’t Pay Taxes Have Enough Money to Shoot Themselves Into Space”

During an appearance on today’s episode of The View, Senator Elizabeth Warren shaded Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos while discussing the funding and passage of President Joe Biden‘s proposed $2 trillion budget bill. The panel questioned Warren over why Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema were still holding out on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Avoidance#Cnn#Democrats#Biden#The Pandora Papers#The Pentagon Papers#British#The Uk Daily Mail
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Internet reacts to brutal new economic data: 'Not what the White House wants to see'

Social media users did not appreciate new economic data that revealed U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 13 years, pinning the blame squarely on the Biden White House. The data comes on the heels of the poor September jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department reported. But economists were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett on 10 Years of “Calling Out the Truth and Not Being Afraid to Hold People to Account”

When Erin Burnett joined CNN to anchor its 7 p.m. news hour in 2011, she had to deal with an unexpected technical problem. Before Burnett was anchoring early prime on CNN, and before she was a staple of CNBC’s dayside lineup, she worked as Willow Bay’s assistant on the CNN financial program Moneyline. That was when the channel’s New York studios were at 5 Penn Plaza, above Penn Station and across the street from Madison Square Garden, years before it would move to Columbus Circle, and eventually its new headquarters at Hudson Yards. “When I came back [in 2011] they had my...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy