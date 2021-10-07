Let's Argue for Argument's Sake, Good Naturedly and With Humility
When did we decide that arguing was intolerable? Possibly it was when we determined that arguments were not about whether we were right or wrong but whether we were good or bad. We had to be right (we are good), and the others to be wrong (they are bad). What had once been intellectual arguments buttressed on each side by facts and figures morphed into moral determinations. Those who agree with me are good people; those who don't are bad people.www.arcamax.com
