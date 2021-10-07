IN BRIEF: Robert Walters ups forecast on promising UK jobs market
Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Raises profit guidance for full year to be "comfortably" ahead of previous forecast signalled. Net fee income for the third quarter ended September 30 was up 26% to GBP91.8 million from GBP72.8 million a year before. Growth was strongest across the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for 48% of group income. Trading continues to be strong across all of its major regions, the company states.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0