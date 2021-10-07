CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Robert Walters ups forecast on promising UK jobs market

 6 days ago

Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Raises profit guidance for full year to be "comfortably" ahead of previous forecast signalled. Net fee income for the third quarter ended September 30 was up 26% to GBP91.8 million from GBP72.8 million a year before. Growth was strongest across the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for 48% of group income. Trading continues to be strong across all of its major regions, the company states.

Related
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 12/10/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -24.65 at 7122.2 points, a movement of -0.34%, showing a weak fall in the market. British Land (BLND) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,402.5m (0.541%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 36% of the companies in the FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan Smaller Companies (JMI)

JPMORGAN UK SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 6.1.13. The Board of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc announces that, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23rd November 2021, a final dividend of 5.7 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 6th December 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 29th October 2021 (ex-dividend 28th October 2021).
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Severfield (SFR)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated. a) Name. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position/status. CEO. b) Initial notification/Amendment. Initial notification. 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

North Atl.smlr Share News (NAS)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Volex PLC - Hampshire, England-based Volex electronic components maker - Executive Chair Nat Rothschild buys 60,000 shares via NR Holdings Ltd at GBP4.18,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Natwest earmarks 100 bln pounds for sustainable finance by 2025

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British lender Natwest. said on Wednesday it planned to increase lending linked to. sustainable and climate-related finance to 100 billion pounds. The move comes ahead of global climate talks in Glasgow in. November where countries will be pushed to accelerate efforts to. fight climate change...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Athletic apparel maker Gymshark eyes London float - Sky News

(Alliance News) - Gymshark Ltd has begun planning for a London stock market listing of the athletic apparel brand, roughly a year after hitting a GBP1 billion valuation, Sky News reported on Tuesday. Solihull-based Gymshark, which makes fitness gear, accessories and equipment, has held early talks with institutional investors and...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Eenergy Group (EAAS)

IN BRIEF: eEnergy senior manager sells GBP478,000 worth of shares. IN BRIEF: eEnergy Group confident in outlook as annual revenue triples. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. TRADING UPDATES: Oilex plans Cambay wells; eEnergy buys UtilityTeam. IN BRIEF: eEnergy to acquire UtilityTeam for GBP21 million. AIM WINNERS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: PCI-PAL adds Amazon platforms; Mode Global, THG team

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. PCI-PAL PLC - London-based call centre software provider - Adds Amazon Connect and AWS Marketplace platforms to partner eco-system. "Amazon customers can now access PCI Pal services across its global cloud platform from anywhere in the world via their existing AWS Marketplace agreements. PCI Pal is the first global vendor in the secure payments space to achieve this, further illustrating its class leading cloud technology, as well as its commitment to a partner-led sales approach," PCI-PAL says.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Britain's economy had rebounded by 5.5 percent in the second quarter, or three months to June.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Karelian Regulatory News (KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. City of registered office (if applicable) St. Albans. Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

UK borrowing set to fall, Johnson still faces spending challenge - IFS

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's borrowing is set to. fall faster than official forecasts as the economy recovers from. the COVID-19 pandemic, but the scope for higher spending to meet. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promises remains limited, a. leading think tank said. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

UK shoppers, hit by fuel crisis, turn more cautious on spending

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British shoppers increased their. spending in September at the slowest pace since January, when. the country was stuck in a coronavirus lockdown, as they worried. about a shortage of fuel, according to a survey published on. Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending lost...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall amid inflation concerns; jobs data in focus

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday amid ongoing worries about inflation, as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,095.44. Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said: "Despite US bond markets being closed for...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall as investors mull jobs data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Tuesday following a downbeat session in Asia, as investors mull the latest UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 50 points lower at 7,096. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed...
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK jobs hit record high as Bank of England weighs up rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) -British employers increased their payrolls to a record high in September, shortly before the end of the government's wage subsidies scheme, potentially encouraging the Bank of England's progress towards a first post-pandemic interest rate hike. The number of workers on companies' books rose by the most on record...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain losses amid inflation woes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Tuesday amid worries about inflation and Chinese property group Evergrande, as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 7,112.80. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "A sea of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

