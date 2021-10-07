EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Headlam calls in headhunters as CEO steps down

October 1, 2021 - Longtime Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO Frank Dame will step down from the top role on Nov. 5. Dame has been battling a rare form of blood cancer, called Myelodysplasia Syndromes (MDS), for nearly two years and is expecting a bone marrow transplant, if eligible. “As I face and overcome my health challenges, I will always have CMA, its animals, dedicated employees and mission in my heart,” Dame said in a statement. Dame, who has held various roles at the aquarium for 15 years, recently took on the CEO position following David Yates departure. The news comes on the cusps of the aquarium doing multiple renovations, including adding two new manatee rehabilitation sites, one at their Fred Howard Park facility and the other at the aquarium on Island Estates. CMA’s Board of Directors will lead a nationwide search for the next CEO. In the interim, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, Executive Director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, will serve as President and CEO. Dame will remain as Chairman Emeritus after he steps down and will serve as an ambassador to CMA.

