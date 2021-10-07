EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Headlam calls in headhunters as CEO steps down
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Headlam Group PLC - Birmingham-based floorcoverings distributor - Steve Wilson steps down as chief executive after 30 years with the company and 5 as CEO. Chief Financial Officer Chris Payne is named interim chief executive while an independent search for a permanent replacement is conducted. "It is impossible to convey how fundamental Steve has been to Headlam's success," Chair Philip Lawrence says. "He was integral in the formation of Headlam, overseeing the acquisition and growth strategy that has led it to being a clear market-leader." Headlam says there is no change to the expectations that it set out in its interim results last month. At the time, Headlam had said it was trading in line with market consensus for 2021 revenue of GBP684.8 million and underlying pretax profit of GBP35.0 million.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0