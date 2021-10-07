CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Headlam calls in headhunters as CEO steps down

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Headlam Group PLC - Birmingham-based floorcoverings distributor - Steve Wilson steps down as chief executive after 30 years with the company and 5 as CEO. Chief Financial Officer Chris Payne is named interim chief executive while an independent search for a permanent replacement is conducted. "It is impossible to convey how fundamental Steve has been to Headlam's success," Chair Philip Lawrence says. "He was integral in the formation of Headlam, overseeing the acquisition and growth strategy that has led it to being a clear market-leader." Headlam says there is no change to the expectations that it set out in its interim results last month. At the time, Headlam had said it was trading in line with market consensus for 2021 revenue of GBP684.8 million and underlying pretax profit of GBP35.0 million.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Paul Hastings Chair Seth Zachary to Step Down

In today’s column, Debevoise is delaying its reopening to November; law firms are facing long delays getting their orders for key tech equipment such as laptops and webcams; Baker Botts said over $1 billion has been recovered in the Stanford ponzi scheme. Leading off, L.A.-founded Paul Hastings announced that its...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies, days after stepping down for health reasons

The toymaker Hasbro announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has passed away, just two days after he took medical leave. Goldner, 58, had been serving as CEO since 2008. He joined the business in 2000 and became chairman of Hasbro’s board in 2015. Rich Stoddart, most...
BUSINESS
WWD

Chargeurs Names Former Brooks Brothers Executive to CEO Role

Textile technology firm Chargeurs Group named Gianluca Tanzi chief executive officer of the company’s textiles division, which is comprised of its Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials. Tanzi succeeds Audrey Petit, interim CEO, and will report to Michaël Fribourg, chairman and CEO, and Gustave Gauquelin, director of group...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Renewable Energy#Alliance News#Spectris Plc Egham#Surrey#Getech Group Plc Leeds#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#European#Butters
WWD

Asos Shares Plummet as CEO Steps Down, Supply Chain Issues Bite

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Is Britain’s fast-fashion bubble about to burst? After watching sales soar during — and after — lockdown, fast-fashion retailer Asos saw its shares plunge 14 percent Monday as it warned profit margins will be squeezed and sales forecasts bogged down by Brexit-related duty costs and broader supply chain issues linked to the aftermath of COVID-19.More from WWDAsos x 'The Lion King' Collection: See All the PhotosSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipThe Wilsons Vaults : A Supreme Archive 1994 - 2017 The company said Monday full-year adjusted profit before taxes in...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

ASOS CEO steps down as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

LONDON (Oct 11): ASOS, the British online fashion retailer, warned on Monday that logistics costs and supply chain disruptions could reduce 2022 profit by more than 40% and said chief executive officer (CEO) Nick Beighton was stepping down with immediate effect. Shares in ASOS, which sells fast fashion aimed at...
BUSINESS
Wenatchee World

Confluence Health CEO-elect is stepping down

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health’s once soon-to-be CEO, Dr. Douglas Wilson, is departing before stepping into the new role. Current CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford will delay his retirement while the Confluence Board of Directors searches for another CEO replacement, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson. Rutherford was set to retire...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
PLC
resourceworld.com

Mountain Province Diamonds CEO steps down

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. [MPVD-TSX, NYSE] and Stuart Brown, the company’s President and CEO, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately. Jonathan Comerford has been named interim President and CEO. A search for a full-time replacement has commenced and the company said it hopes...
BUSINESS
williamsonhomepage.com

Acadia CEO to step down

Acadia Healthcare Company CEO Debbie Osteen will retire from the Franklin-based behavioral health company. Her retirement is expected to be effective on Jan. 31, though she will stay on as a member of Acadia’s board of directors and will assist in the selection of a replacement and transition, according to a release.
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

Area business alliance fills president, CEO role months after the former stepped down

LAKEWOOD RANCH — Months after the former CEO and president stepped down, the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance has announced the role has been filled. Brittany Lamont will step into the position in November, according to a statement. The alliance began looking for a replacement in July when former CEO and president Dom DiMaio announced he had accepted a new job as president of RITE Technology. Alliance Vice President Dan Sidler has served as interim CEO during the search.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Design World Network

Executive changes at Fictiv

Fictiv announced the addition of three senior manufacturing and technology leaders with decades of combined experience to its management team. Joanne Moretti has been named Chief Revenue Officer for the company, responsible for global revenue operations. Bryan Painter and Mark Skoog join Moretti as VP of Global Enterprise Solution Sales and VP of Marketing respectively.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

WW International President And CEO Mindy Grossman Stepping Down

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) announced that President and CEO Mindy Grossman has decided to step down in Q1 2022. These are the details. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) announced that Mindy Grossman, President and CEO – who has led the brand’s transformation since 2017 – has decided to step down as President and CEO after the first quarter of 2022. Grossman will continue to lead the company until that time and will work with the Board of Directors to help with the selection of a successor.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Whole Foods’ John Mackey to step down as CEO

Whole Foods Markets chief executive John Mackey said he will step down next year from the upscale grocer he co-founded more than four decades ago. “Honestly, it’s very hard to retire from a company that I have helped to create, nourish and grow for 44 years,” the outspoken executive wrote in a Thursday blog post to employees.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO steps down due to health concerns

October 1, 2021 - Longtime Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO Frank Dame will step down from the top role on Nov. 5. Dame has been battling a rare form of blood cancer, called Myelodysplasia Syndromes (MDS), for nearly two years and is expecting a bone marrow transplant, if eligible. “As I face and overcome my health challenges, I will always have CMA, its animals, dedicated employees and mission in my heart,” Dame said in a statement. Dame, who has held various roles at the aquarium for 15 years, recently took on the CEO position following David Yates departure. The news comes on the cusps of the aquarium doing multiple renovations, including adding two new manatee rehabilitation sites, one at their Fred Howard Park facility and the other at the aquarium on Island Estates. CMA’s Board of Directors will lead a nationwide search for the next CEO. In the interim, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, Executive Director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, will serve as President and CEO. Dame will remain as Chairman Emeritus after he steps down and will serve as an ambassador to CMA.
HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Whole Foods Market CEO Stepping Down, Announces Replacement

Austin, TX—John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods, will retire on September 1, 2022, “to pursue some of [his] other life passions,” according to a letter he wrote to Whole Foods employees. Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel will take up the position of CEO. In the letter, Mackey explained that he...
AUSTIN, TX
internationalinvestment.net

Allianz asset management head steps down as life CEO takes over

Allianz's head of asset management Jacqueline Hunt "wishes to step back from her day-to-day responsibilities as member of the Board of Management and has been appointed a strategic consultant to Oliver Bäte, group chief executive" Allianz said in a statement on 30 September. Andreas Wimmer, currently chief executive of the...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

UK chartered insurance institute CEO to step down

The Chartered Insurance Institute today (1 October) announced that Sian Fisher, CEO, will be stepping down next year after more than six years at the helm of the professional body. Appointed CEO in 2016, Fisher will complete her six-month notice period and leave on 31 March 2022. During her tenure...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy