Marshfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
