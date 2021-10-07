CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday they had asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from five to 11, Pfizer said in a post on Twitter. “We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to. @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization...

