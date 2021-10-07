Gallup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
