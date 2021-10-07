Coos Bay Daily Weather Forecast

COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



