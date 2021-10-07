Daily Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
