Daily Weather Forecast For Salinas

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



