Daily Weather Forecast For Salinas
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
