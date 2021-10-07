A rainy Thursday in Evansville — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(EVANSVILLE, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Evansville Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evansville:
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0