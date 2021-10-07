4-Day Weather Forecast For Lancaster
LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
