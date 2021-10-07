4-Day Weather Forecast For Ogden

OGDEN, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.