Erie Daily Weather Forecast

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



