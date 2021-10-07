Erie Daily Weather Forecast
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
