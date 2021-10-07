Daily Weather Forecast For Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy drizzle then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 67 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.