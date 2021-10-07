Daily Weather Forecast For Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy drizzle then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0