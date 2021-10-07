Daily Weather Forecast For Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0