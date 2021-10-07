Weather Forecast For Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



