Daily Weather Forecast For Ocala
OCALA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
