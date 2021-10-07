Oxnard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.