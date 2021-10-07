Oxnard Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
