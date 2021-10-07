4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston
BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0