4-Day Weather Forecast For Boston

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly Cloudy High 63 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



