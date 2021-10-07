4-Day Weather Forecast For Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
