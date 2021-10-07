Boise Weather Forecast
BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
