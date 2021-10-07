Daily Weather Forecast For Lakeland
LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
