Laredo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
