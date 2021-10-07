Daily Weather Forecast For Pensacola
PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
