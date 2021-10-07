4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison

MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.