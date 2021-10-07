4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
