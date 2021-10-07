Daily Weather Forecast For Naples
NAPLES, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0