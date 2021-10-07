Reno Daily Weather Forecast
RENO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0