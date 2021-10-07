Weather Forecast For Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
