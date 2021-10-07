Corpus Christi Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0