Corpus Christi Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 77 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.