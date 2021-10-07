West. Palm Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 81 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0