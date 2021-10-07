West. Palm Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 81 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.