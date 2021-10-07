Spokane Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0