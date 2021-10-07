Daily Weather Forecast For Honolulu
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Friday, October 8
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Saturday, October 9
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Sunday, October 10
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
