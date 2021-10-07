Weather Forecast For Wichita
WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
