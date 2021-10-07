A rainy Thursday in Riverside — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Riverside, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Riverside:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny High 77 °F, low Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.