Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
